AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police officers dressed as superheroes rappelled from the roof of Children’s Hospital Colorado to brighten the day of the patients inside.

The hospital in Aurora serves hundreds of children with different diagnoses ranging from serious trauma to dermatological illnesses, cancer and eating disorders.

The officers work for the Aurora Police Department, and Tuesday’s event was part of their training as a SWAT team.

Parents and family members were invited to attend the event, which has previously been hosted by the hospital. Many of the officers had never rappelled before the show.