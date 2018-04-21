PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A group of superheroes and drag queens have descended upon Roger Williams Park in Providence to raise money to fight AIDS.

The Providence Journal reports a 5K AIDS Run/Walk for Life and after-party was held Saturday in Roger Williams Park to benefit AIDS Project Rhode Island. Free screenings for HIV are continuing through the after-party.

Groups like the Providence Gay Men’s Chorus performed, while drag queen performers entertained the crowds.

Many of the 2,600 individuals living with HIV and AIDS in Rhode Island depend on services like AIDS Project Rhode Island, which provides supplementary social services to low-income survivors.

Sponsors of this year’s event are the Rhode Island Department of Health, Neighborhood Health Plan, Lifespan, United Way and National Grid.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com