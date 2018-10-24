HONOLULU (AP) — Super Typhoon Yutu is crossing over the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands producing damaging winds, flooding and high surf.

The National Weather Service says maximum sustained winds of 180 mph (290 kph) were recorded around the eye of the storm, which passed over Tinian and Saipan early Thursday local time.

Forecasters say waves of 25 to 40 feet (6 to 12 meters) are expected around the eye of the storm and flooding is likely.

A typhoon warning is in effect for Saipan, Tinian and Rota and a tropical storm warning is in place for Guam and other southern islands.

A super typhoon would be the equivalent of a category 4 or 5 hurricane.

The Northern Marianas are about 3,800 miles (6,115 kilometers) west of Hawaii.