Packing winds of 150 mph, Hagibis, the behemoth super typhoon crashing through the northwest Pacific, may come to afflict Japan as the equivalent of a Category 1 or 2 hurricane this weekend.

The Japanese capital of Tokyo, home to more than 9 million people, is preparing for wind gusts approaching 100 mph as the system likely arrives somewhere in Japan on Saturday. Hagibis — whose name is a Filipino word meaning “velocity” or “swiftness” — has been at super typhoon strength for three days.

On Monday, the world watched as Hagibis intensified at one of the strongest clips on record, metastasizing from a tropical storm to a Category 5 equivalent in a day’s time. That marked a 90 mph jump in 18 hours — nearly 3 1/2 times the rate a storm would have to strengthen to meet the criteria for “rapid intensification.” It’s the fastest jump in strength of any storm in that part of the world in more than 20 years, and likely one of the fastest intensification rates ever.

Hagibis developed a five-mile-wide eye Sunday night. On Tuesday, it wavered after brushing past the Mariana Islands at Category 4 speeds. Hours later, a new eye developed, and Hagibis reclaimed Category 5 status.

Hagibis’s new eye absorbed the old eye as well as the eyewall, the zone of extreme winds surrounding the storm center. For a while, the beastly storm’s initial five-mile-wide eye, enshrouded by a remnant eyewall, was spinning inside the newly-formed 25-mile-wide eye.

By Wednesday, Hagibis was once again a Category 5 monster, its clear eye eerily staring at satellites 22,000 miles in space.

On Thursday evening, Hagibis was about 600 miles away from Japan, moving north-northwestward at 12 mph. A warming of cloud tops, suggestive of less-vigorously-rising air, was visible on satellite Thursday afternoon, perhaps the first signs of Hagibis’s inevitable weakening. While it no longer is a super typhoon, the storm will remain powerful when it arrives in or near Japan on Saturday, aimed near Tokyo.

Every prefecture along Japan’s south-facing coastline is under a high-wave advisory; additional warnings are likely to be issued as Hagibis’s exact track becomes more certain. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center is calling for a 100 mph eyewall passage near or directly over Toyko very early Saturday morning. The Japanese Meteorological Agency is forecasting much of Japan to be subjected to winds of 60 mph or greater. Torrential rainfall and areas of flooding are also risks.

However, there is enormous uncertainty with this forecast, even just two days out. Subtle shifts of 15 or 20 miles could push the eyewall, the zone of strongest winds, farther inland, or keep it offshore entirely if Hagibis turns toward the northeast sooner than anticipated. These small shifts will have enormous implications for how severely the storm affects specific areas. The most severe impacts will be confined mostly to the eyewall, which by then will be about 40-50 miles across at most.

Regardless of the final track, the anticipated effects are manifesting themselves in the form of event cancellations and travel disruptions. Two matches of the Rugby World Cup that were originally slated to be played this weekend have since been canceled, according to the BBC. Japan Airlines, ANA, Jetstar Japan, and a number of other air carriers into the Japanese hub of Tokyo have announced cancellations.

Down the road, Hagibis will become extratropical sometime Monday into Tuesday, its energy becoming absorbed into/intensifying a wave in the jet stream. That energy could bring active weather to the western United States toward the end of next week.