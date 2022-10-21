In a sign that New Hampshire is at risk of falling off the map of Senate battleground states, the main super PAC aligned with Senate Republicans said on Friday that it was canceling $5.6 million in television ads that it had reserved in the state for the final two weeks of the race.

Republicans in New Hampshire, which was once seen as one of the party’s top chances to pick up a seat in 2022, nominated Don Bolduc, a Trump-style retired Army general, to run against Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat. Bolduc has sparred with the state’s popular governor, Chris Sununu, a Republican who tagged Bolduc in turn as a “conspiracy-theory extremist.”

National Republicans had spent money late in the race to prevent Bolduc’s nomination, but he won the primary in September anyway.

Bolduc has promoted hard-right views, suggesting he would consider abolishing the FBI and asserting that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump — before reversing himself immediately after the primary, and then seeming to backtrack from that reversal. Bolduc has also been adamant that if he wins, he will not support Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky as the party leader.

“As the cycle comes to a close, we are shifting resources to where they can be most effective to achieve our ultimate goal: winning the majority,” said Steven Law, the president of the super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, which is aligned with McConnell.

A spokesperson for Bolduc said he would continue to meet voters “one by one” in town halls, in defiance of the national group’s vote of no confidence.

“General Bolduc has defied the naysayers from the beginning and that’s the same approach he is going to take through the finish line to victory,” the spokesperson, Kate Constantini, said in a statement.

Asked if the Bolduc campaign considered the withdrawal of support to be payback for Bolduc’s rejection of McConnell as party leader, Rick Wiley, a senior adviser to Bolduc, said, “You would have to ask them.”

The move by the Senate Leadership Fund comes two weeks after the National Republican Senatorial Committee canceled its television reservations in the state.

At the time, Chris Hartline, the communications director for the NRSC, said, “We’re glad to see Republican outside forces showing up in a big way in New Hampshire, with millions in spending pledged to take down Maggie Hassan in the final stretch.”

Now those outside forces are retreating, as well.

Hartline said Friday that “our most recent polling has the race inside the margin of error.”

“Don Bolduc is working his tail off and has turned it into a tossup,” he said. “There’s no reason to think he can’t win this race.”

The decision puzzled some Republicans. Tom Rath, a longtime Republican activist and leader in New Hampshire, wrote on Twitter of the ad cancellation, “Seems odd given recent polling showing race within the margin.”

Matt Schlapp, the chair of the American Conservative Union, called the move “odd” as well, saying the race was “almost tied.”

Of Bolduc, Schlapp wrote on Twitter while misspelling his name: “If he does pull it out without Senate help he will become their worst nightmare. Keep your eyes on NH.”

An internal poll released Thursday by the Bolduc campaign showed Hassan leading Bolduc by 49% to 47% among likely voters, within the margin of error.

Hassan entered October with $4.8 million. Bolduc had less than $800,000.