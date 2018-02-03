CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — The New England Patriots will be competing against the Philadelphia Eagles to bring the Super Bowl trophy back to New England. Literally.
The Providence Journal reports the Lombardi Trophy awarded to the winner of Sunday’s championship game in Minneapolis, Minnesota was forged in a Tiffany & Co’s workshop in Cumberland, a suburban Rhode Island town along the Massachusetts state line.
The New York jeweler maker has been making the iconic sterling silver trophy since the first Super Bowl in 1967.
The trophy is named after Green Bay Packers Coach Vince Lombardi, who won the first two Super Bowls.
Tiffany officials say it takes silversmiths 72 hours to make the trophy by hand. The company also makes trophies hoisted by the champions in Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association.
