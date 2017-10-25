QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — A state college in upstate New York is opening a food pantry to help students struggling to put food on the table.
SUNY Adirondack says the pantry will provide food and personal care items to any enrolled student. No proof of need or documentation of income is required. The pantry will be located on the school’s campus in Queensbury.
Yasmin Lopez, the college’s community connections coordinator, says food insecurity is an issue on many campuses and SUNY Adirondack wants to do whatever it can to help any students in need.
The college is seeking financial contributions from the local community to stock the pantry’s shelves. A ribbon cutting for the pantry is planned for Nov. 1.
