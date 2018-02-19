MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is urging agency heads and other New Hampshire officials to join him in spending a night outside to raise awareness and money for homeless youth.

Sununu is participating in the 2018 Child and Family Services Sleepout in Manchester on March 23. During his State of the State speech on Thursday, he called on commissioners and their teams to join him, telling them to bundle up and bring their sleeping bags.

Last year, about 75 people raised $180,000 by sleeping in 30-degree weather under a tent. Tea lights were set up around the tent to represent the estimated 300 homeless young people who spend the night outside on any given night in the city.