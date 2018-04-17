CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says he can’t support a bill that would establish paid family and medical leave as it is currently written, likely putting its prospects in jeopardy.

The Concord Monitor reports Sununu expressed concerns in a letter to the Senate Finance Committee over the long-term viability of the program. He said more independent research is needed to assess its cost and demand. The bill cleared three votes in the House.

The bill would allow for up to six weeks of paid leave for private-sector employees for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child, a serious illness not related to employment or the serious illness of a spouse or certain other relatives.

Sununu said a provision allowing employees to opt-out only with a notarized letter once a year could trap participants into the program.

