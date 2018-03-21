CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is nominating Sarah Stewart as New Hampshire’s next commissioner of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Stewart works for a small business she started called B-Fresh Consulting. She also serves on the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and on the board of New Hampshire Citizens for the Arts.

Sununu was nominating Stewart Wednesday at the Executive Council meeting. The council would decide on her confirmation.

Stewart would succeed Jeffrey Rose, who is stepping down.