CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire’s electricity rates are among the highest in the nation and that state’s new 10-year energy plan focuses on reducing those rates for people and businesses.

The plan, released Tuesday, prioritizes its goals around cost-effective energy polices.

Sununu said on average, each New Hampshire resident spent $3,934 on energy in 2015. He said high electricity costs are holding the state back from attracting and growing businesses, preventing job creation, and economic growth.

The plan also draws attention to the importance of clean technology in New Hampshire’s energy future, and building a more secure energy system.

The plan has no mention of Northern Pass, the $1.6 billion hydropower project supported by Sununu that was rejected by state regulators in February.