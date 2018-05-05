CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The attorney general’s office is reviewing what Gov. Chris Sununu’s office is calling a “potential personnel issue” involving one of his top advisers.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that Sununu’s policy adviser for substance misuse, prevention, treatment and recovery, has been placed on leave pending the attorney general’s review. Marty Boldin was hired in February 2017 to fill a newly-created position focused on addressing the state’s opioid crisis.

Jayne Millerick, chief of staff to the Republican governor, said the attorney general’s office informed the governor’s office of a potential personnel issue involving Boldin on April 26.

