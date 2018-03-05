CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — SunTrust Banks will close its five remaining West Virginia branches.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that SunTrust will close the branches, all of which are housed in Kanawha and Putnam counties.

SunTrust Banks spokesman Hugh Suhr confirmed the closings in an email last week, saying the decision came after careful study and analysis.

Suhr said SunTrust, like all banking companies, must constantly refine its branch network to meet the changing needs and transaction patterns of clients as well as take into account their increased usage of newer delivery channels.

He said the company will notify clients about the timing of these closings well in advance of when they occur. He said clients can stay with SunTrust through mobile, Internet and telephone banking methods.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.