GREER, Ariz. (AP) — Sunrise Park Resort staff say the eastern Arizona ski area will be open this week despite a misleading Facebook post that said otherwise.

Sunrise Park Resort sent out a statement and Facebook post Wednesday saying that the ski area was closed until further notice.

Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, spokeswoman for the White Mountain Apache Tribe which owns the resort, says that the information on the statement and the Facebook post was incorrect.

She says the ski resort will still open Friday.

Sunrise Park Resort officials are investigating whether a former employee was responsible for the post.