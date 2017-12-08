WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — Natural food snacks maker SunOpta Inc. says it will close its roasting facility in Wahpeton next year, putting about 35 employees out of work.

The Wahpeton Daily News reports the Canadian company notified employees on Tuesday.

The company says in a statement that it’s closing the Wahpeton facility because of increased operations at its Crookston, Minnesota plant.

The company says it expects to shutter the Wahpeton factory between April and June.

SunOpta says it is encouraging its employees in Wahpeton to apply for positions at Sun-Opta’s facilities in Crookston and Alexandria, Minnesota.

The company says it has not decided the fate of the building in Wahpeton.

