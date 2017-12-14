HONOLULU (AP) — A wreck-hunting organization has located a sunken World War II submarine off the coast of Oahu.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that STEP Ventures found the USS S-28, which sunk in 1944 with 49 crew members aboard during training.

The sub was found in 8,700 feet (2,650 meters) of water.

The organization said the sub is “considered to be one of the most important lost ships in the central Pacific.”

It was found with autonomous underwater vehicles and a remotely operated vehicle. Data will be shared with the Navy to help determine the cause of the loss.

The sub was in service during World War II, having initially been sent to Alaska to defend the Aleutian Islands against a possible Japanese invasion.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com