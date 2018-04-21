LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska State Museum’s Sunday with a Scientist program this weekend will engage children in learning about aerodynamics, birds and fossils through hands-on activities.
The events take place from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. every third Sunday of the month at Morrill Hall in Lincoln.
This Sunday, guests will learn about the aerodynamics of planes, cars, sports and birds while creating aerodynamic art.
On May 20, the event will focus on bird migration and nesting grounds. Guests will track sandhill crane migration and replicate prairie chicken dances.
A temporary exhibit featuring Nebraska fossils will launch on June 24, with hands-on activities and an opportunity to talk with paleontologists.
More details are available at museum.unl.edu/sundaywithascientist .