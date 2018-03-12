ATLANTA (AP) — A proposal to allow Georgians to purchase alcohol at restaurants and wineries on Sunday mornings is headed to the governor’s desk.
House lawmakers voted 97-64 on Monday to allow on-premise consumption to begin at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
If the bill is signed into law, earlier sales would have to be approved in local referendums.
Gov. Nathan Deal’s spokeswoman declined to say whether the governor intends to sign the measure.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Tax law rushed through U.S. Congress includes host of glitches
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- At rally, Trump again calls for the death penalty for drug dealers
GOP Rep. Meagan Hanson of Brookhaven says earlier sales would generate an additional $11 million in state and local tax revenue.
Off-premise sales, such as those at supermarkets, would remain illegal until 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Restaurant groups have been pushing the “brunch bill,” saying it’s unfair that government-run facilities such as Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium don’t face the same restrictions.