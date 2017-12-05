SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Willamette Valley is experiencing an unseasonal stretch of sunny skies and parts of the valley are socked in with fog.

The Statesman Journal reports Tuesday that a strong high pressure system will keep the normal December rains away for up to 10 days.

But the same system means fog and smoke from woodstoves is getting trapped.

The Register-Guard reports that Lane County issued an air quality advisory because smoke from woodstoves is getting trapped low in the atmosphere.

Amanda Bowen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, says the last 10-day stretch without a December rain in the Salem area was in 1985.

Bowen says that the rains will return and this dry spell shouldn’t impact long-term snowpack or rainfall levels.

