SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — For the first time in 33 years, there will be no Syracuse Jazz Fest this summer.

Festival founder and executive director Frank Malfitano announced Thursday that the event’s funding came up about $150,000 short of its $400,000 budget this year.

Malfitano says the funding gap is mainly a result of longtime sponsor M&T Bank stepping aside. He says the free music festival will return in 2019 and is looking for ways to ensure long-term sustainability.

Performers over the years have included Wynton Marsalis, Aretha Franklin, Todd Rundgren and Michael McDonald.