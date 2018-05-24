BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore City councilman has kicked off the This is Working summer jobs program in which businesses in his district provide employment for students.

The Baltimore Sun reports Councilman Zeke Cohen on Wednesday kicked off the second year of his This is Working summer jobs program in which businesses in his southeast Baltimore district provide employment for students.

The councilman says he is grateful that 22 businesses in his district stepped up to hire between 25 and 35 students looking for work.

This is Working provides summer jobs for students along with weekly mentoring and coaching of workforce skills. It’s run in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development.

