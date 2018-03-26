SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Lawsuits have been filed that seek to disqualify three Republican candidates from running for the New Mexico House of Representatives in upcoming elections.

The lawsuits allege two state lawmakers and another Republican contender failed to properly collect enough signatures from supporters to qualify as candidates.

State Republican Party Chairman Ryan Cangiolosi on Monday accused Democrats of underhanded legal moves that could effectively disenfranchise voters.

Rep. Kelly Fajardo’s last name was misspelled on signature petition forms, and a middle initial was added to the name of Rep. Sharon Clahchischilliage after her signature forms were printed.

Democrats control a 30-seat majority in the 70-member House, and they are aiming to control both legislative chambers as well as the governor’s office. Republican Gov. Susana Martinez can’t run for re-election after two consecutive terms.