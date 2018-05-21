GWINNETT, Ga. (AP) — A malpractice suit says a Georgia woman has permanent brain damage after going in for liposuction and a tummy tuck. News media report that the dermatologist who operated on her made more than 20 YouTube videos of herself singing and dancing during other operations.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV report that Dr. Windell Boutte (boo-TAY) of Gwinnett declined to comment on their joint investigation.

A lawsuit filed by 26-year-old Ojay Liburd says his mother’s heart stopped after eight hours on the operating table. The lawsuit says Boutte’s office was not equipped to handle the emergency, and Icilma Cornelius now can do almost nothing for herself.

Attorney Susan Witt filed that lawsuit and two others alleging that Boutte uses unqualified staff and an office that isn’t safe for the surgeries done there.