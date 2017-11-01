ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania school bus driver who refused to be fingerprinted for a background check, believing it would leave the “mark of the devil” on her, is suing the company that fired her.
A federal judge ruled Monday that Bonnie Kaite can move forward with a religious discrimination suit against Altoona Student Transportation Inc.
The Altoona Mirror reports that Kaite worked for the company for 14 years before she was told in 2015 that a new law meant she would need to undergo fingerprinting. Kaite refused, saying the process could prevent her entry into heaven.
The company says it was told by the school district and other officials that the background check couldn’t be done without fingerprints.
Kaite alleges that the company accommodated another employee whose fingerprints couldn’t be read.
___
Information from: Altoona Mirror, http://www.altoonamirror.com