BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — A lawsuit says a network of underground tunnels found under a Maryland home after a deadly fire haven’t been repaired, leaving the area with conditions “dangerous and hazardous” to human life and the public welfare.

The Washington Post reports Montgomery County brought the lawsuit filed Friday. It seeks to require the home’s owner, David Beckwitt, and Daniel Beckwitt, described as the tunnels’ creator, to comply with county departments’ requests to demolish the home and fill the tunnels.

The lawsuit says the excavations extend beyond the home into the public right of way in front of the house and possibly to at least another property.

The body of 21-year-old Askia Khafra, hoarding conditions and the tunnels were found after the September fire.

An attorney listed as representing the Beckwitts didn’t respond Monday to the newspaper’s request for comment.

