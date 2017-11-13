DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit alleges that an Ohio man previously imprisoned for killing his pregnant girlfriend was improperly discharged from a hospital hours before fatally shooting three people.

The Dayton Daily News reports the lawsuit by the three victims’ estates says the defendant, 62-year-old Muhammad Shabazz Ali, was evaluated at a hospital last year after saying he needed medicine so he wouldn’t hurt anyone. The lawsuit alleges a behavioral center and a social worker failed to properly record and inform others about Ali’s previous assault, and that a hospital psychiatrist broke protocol in approving Ali’s release.

Ali, who previously was known as Robert Ford Jr., is charged with aggravated murder and other counts in the Dayton slayings. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the potential death penalty case.

