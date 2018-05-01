DENVER (AP) — A plan to allow the public onto the outskirts of a former nuclear weapons plant that’s now a wildlife refuge faces another court challenge.

Activists filed suit in federal court Tuesday saying the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge outside Denver is too dangerous because of the potential presence of plutonium.

Their previous suit was dismissed in September when the judge said it was premature. In March, the federal government formally announced plans to build trails and a visitors center at the refuge, prompting the groups to sue again.

The refuge encompasses 8 square miles (21 square kilometers) that served as a buffer zone around the weapons plant. The plant site itself is off-limits to the public.

The plant made plutonium triggers for nuclear weapons. It became a refuge after a $7 billion cleanup.