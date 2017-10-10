OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that a boy sexually assaulted a girl at a suburban Kansas City middle school after school officials failed to report previous allegations against the boy to law enforcement.
The Kansas City Star reports that the girl’s father is suing the Shawnee Mission School District. The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court alleges that the girl was assaulted “entirely against her will” earlier this year in a study hall classroom at Westridge Middle School.
The suit says the boy’s school records contain reports from three other female students about similar assaults and that none of them were reported to authorities.
Several current and former school and district officials are named as defendants. The district didn’t immediately return a phone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com