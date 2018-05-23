BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man is suing a Bend-based catering company after his 4-year-old son suffered a severe allergic reaction to wheat from eating a meal labeled gluten-free.

The Bulletin reports the child’s father, Josh Cantrell, filed suit Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court alleging negligence and other claims on the part of Tate & Tate Catering.

The suit seeks more than $56,000.

The lawsuit alleges that on Sept. 23, the child and his mother bought a tandoori chicken meal labeled “gluten-free.”

The suit says the boy ate and exhibited symptoms consistent with anaphylactic allergic reaction. He was taken to one hospital, given shots and transferred to another hospital where he was treated and released.

Tate & Tate co-owner George Tate says the dish didn’t include gluten, and there are signs around the business warning that the kitchen processes foods that contain nuts, wheat and other allergens.

