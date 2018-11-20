KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a suicide bomber has targeted a gathering of Muslim religious scholars in Kabul, killing at least 40 people.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh says another 60 people were wounded in the attack, which took place as Muslims around the world marked the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says hundreds of scholars and clerics had gathered to mark the occasion in a large wedding hall in the capital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate have targeted religious scholars aligned with the government in the past.