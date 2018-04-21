KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a suicide bomber has attacked a voter registration center in the capital, killing at least four people.
Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro says another 15 people were wounded in Sunday’s attack. Kabul police spokesman Akmal Ahmadzai confirmed the location of the attack.
No one immediately claimed responsibility. The Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate both view Afghanistan’s government and democratic elections as illegitimate.
Afghanistan will hold parliamentary elections in October.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Democratic party files lawsuit against Russia, Trump campaign, alleging conspiracy to influence the election
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought