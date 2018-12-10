KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide car bomber has struck a security convoy on the outskirts of Kabul, killing four security forces.
Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said six other forces were wounded in Tuesday’s attack.
No one immediately claimed responsibility, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have both carried out attacks in the capital.
Elsewhere in Afghanistan, the Taliban attacked a checkpoint in the southern Kandahar province late Monday, killing eight police.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dog that waited weeks in ruins of California wildfire is reunited with owner WATCH
- Justices won't hear states' appeal over Planned Parenthood
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Need a transplant? First you'll need to prove you can afford it
- Trump blames lawyer Michael Cohen for hush money 'liability'
Aziz Ahmad Azizi, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said 11 insurgents were killed in the battle.
The Taliban control nearly half of Afghanistan and carry out daily attacks that mainly target security forces.