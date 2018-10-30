KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Interior Ministry official says a suicide bomber has struck outside the country’s largest prison on the eastern edge of the capital Kabul, killing seven people, including prison workers and security personnel.
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says the attacker early Wednesday targeted a bus carrying prison workers. The sprawling Pul-e-Charkhi prison houses hundreds of inmates, including scores of Taliban.
According to Abadullah Karimi, a prison official, the attack occurred near the prison gate where a number of visitors were waiting to pass a rigorous security check before entering.
No one has taken immediate responsibility for the attack.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump vows to sign order ending birthright citizenship
- Trump visit stirs debate; massacre defendant in court WATCH
- Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found slain in prison at 89 VIEW
- Mueller asks FBI to investigate claims women were offered money to say he behaved inappropriately
- Boeing plane that crashed in Indonesia was most recent 737 model