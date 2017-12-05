CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Emails obtained by a Wyoming newspaper indicate a fire chief used his city email account to send suggestive messages to women and make sexual comments about women’s appearances to other fire personnel.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Casper Fire Chief Kenneth King’s early retirement last week came after his emails were anonymously distributed to a group of firefighters and city officials last month.

King told the newspaper in a text message that he’s “sorry if any of my emails have made anyone feel uncomfortable.”

City Manager Carter Napier says he met with King last week after he received copies of the emails and a letter that outlined concerns about the chief. He wouldn’t discuss details of their conversation.

Napier also declined comment on whether other employees were being investigated or disciplined.