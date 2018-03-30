PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a Sugar Creek woman has died from injuries received in a two-vehicle crash in western Missouri’s Cass County.
The Kansas City Star reports that 52-year-old Maria Bachtel died in the Wednesday afternoon crash.
Investigators say Barchtel’s car failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit on the driver’s side by a pickup truck driven by a 77-year-old Blue Springs man. Her car then struck a utility pole. The patrol says she was not wearing a seat belt.
The Blue Springs man and his passenger suffered minor injuries.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com