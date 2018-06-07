KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A monument being unveiled this weekend in Tennessee will memorialize a lawmaker and his mother, who urged him to vote in favor of the 19th Amendment, the last vote needed to secure the voting rights of American women almost 100 years ago.

The Burn Memorial will be unveiled at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Clinch Avenue and Market Square in Knoxville.

The Suffrage Coalition will also have a historical re-enactment of a suffrage parade at 3 p.m. beginning in front of the Knoxville City-County Building. Some streets will be closed.

Febb Ensminger Burn wrote to her son, Harry, urging him to vote in favor of the 19th Amendment. Burn changed his vote to “aye” and broke the tie in the Tennessee Legislature, making Tennessee the final state needed to ratify the amendment.