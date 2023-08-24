A grass fire that sparked Wednesday afternoon just south of Salem and quickly forced evacuations has been contained, authorities said.

Evacuation orders were lifted Wednesday evening, allowing residents to return to their homes.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 (“go now”) evacuation order west of Jory Hill Road South and Liberty Road South at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. People in the area were told to leave immediately, with sheriff’s deputies going door to door to make sure residents were aware of the order and left quickly.

Candy Page, the owner of the six-acre Tucker Tree Farm on Jory Hill Road South, said the blaze appeared suddenly shortly before 3 p.m. and quickly became a “huge smoke inferno.”

Firefighters from Salem Fire Department, Keizer Fire, Polk County Fire, Turner Fire, Jefferson Fire, Stayton Fire and Marion County battled the blaze, with a command center hastily set up at Crossler Middle School.

Air crews brought the fire under control by about 7: 15 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. Firefighters remain in the area to mop up and ensure no new fires ignite.

