NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A sudden storm has brought torrential rain and massive street flooding across much of the New Orleans metropolitan area.
High winds from the storm tore down tents set up for the Bayou Boogaloo Festival as rain swamped streets during the evening rush.
Across New Orleans, police rushed to block underpasses and other spots prone to flooding.
National Weather Service forecaster Robert Ricks says about 4 inches of rain dropped in less than two hours.
As for the festival, organizers hope to salvage their wares and reset the event for Saturday.