KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Sudan’s president, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, is expected to visit Uganda on Sunday at the invitation of Uganda’s government.
As a signatory to the treaty that created the ICC, Uganda has an obligation to arrest Omar al-Bashir. But Ugandan presidential spokesman Don Wanyama says al-Bashir, who is wanted over alleged atrocities in the Darfur region, is immune from arrest as a head of state.
The reason for al-Bashir’s latest visit to Uganda is not immediately clear.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has led criticism of the ICC, calling it “useless” during his inauguration in May 2016, an event that al-Bashir attended.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- ‘Sun and Aloha saved me’: How Seattleites cope as our fall and winter days get darker
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
Some African countries have urged a mass exit from the treaty that created the ICC, saying the court unfairly targets Africans.