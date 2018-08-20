ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a woman was pushed off a commuter train platform in Atlanta and seriously injured on impact with the oncoming train. Witnesses say horrified subway riders rushed to save her, including another woman who also was injured. Police arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of pushing the first woman.
“We tried to pull them out the track,” transit rider Aiesha Bowden told WSB-TV . “The train was coming too fast, it tried to stop but it couldn’t.”
A Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority police statement says the women, ages 27 and 58, were conscious and alert when taken to the hospital; the younger woman underwent surgery, while the older woman was in stable condition.
MARTA police didn’t release any identities. The policestatement says the suspect was being questioned after Sunday afternoon’s chaos at the city’s Midtown Station.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Taco Bell loses $42 million Chihuahua ruling
- If you think the political divide is worse than ever, you may be right
- No private jets, no big house: Jimmy Carter an outlier among ex-presidents VIEW
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser