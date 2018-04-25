LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 18-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to his alleged role in a gang-related killing in South Los Angeles last year when he was a senior at a suburban high school.
City News Service reports Cameron Terrell entered his plea Wednesday to one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Prosecutors say the white teen from upscale Palos Verdes allegedly joined a predominantly black LA street gang. Terrell was identified in a complaint with the moniker “White Boy.”
Police say he drove the car involved in the October 2017 shooting death of Justin Holmes. Two juveniles were also arrested and charged with murder.
Terrell’s family pulled him from classes at Palos Verdes High after parents called him a danger to students.
A pretrial hearing is set for May 22.