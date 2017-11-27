MANCHESTER, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis Wal-Mart and nearby shopping mall have briefly closed because of protests.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the closures happened Sunday afternoon at the Wal-Mart in Manchester and the West County Center in Des Peres. Police officers were visible at the scene of both protests.

The protests are part of an economic boycott effort. It’s organized by black St. Louis faith and civic leaders involved in recent protests over the acquittal in September of white former police officer Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the death of a black drug suspect.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com