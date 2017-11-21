EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — A mall in the Minneapolis suburb of Eden Prairie is on lockdown after a report of a person with a weapon.

Police are asking people at Eden Prairie Center to shelter in place, and they are asking others to stay out of the area. The mall tweeted a “reported firearm sighting” but added “no confirmed shots fired.”

City spokeswoman Joyce Lorenz says Tuesday that police are clearing the mall. Police have not confirmed that the weapon was a firearm. A tweet from the police department says: “There are no reported injuries, at this time.”

Eden Prairie Center has 120 stores and restaurants, an 18-screen movie theater and an indoor play area in about 1.3 million square feet. Eden Prairie is about 10 miles southwest of Minneapolis.