AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Suburban Chicago libraries are trying to become more friendly and helpful to the homeless.

The Beacon-News in Aurora reports that libraries in Aurora, Naperville and Lombard are among a growing number to offer their employees training that will help them assist homeless patrons.

Ryan Dowd of the Hesed House in Aurora has conducted training that focuses on dealing with empathy issues such as sleeping patrons, body odor as well as the challenge of dealing with people who may be delusional. He says the training is designed to help the employees enforce rules while making sure the dignity of the homeless patrons is maintained.

Dowd has taken his training program to libraries across the country and his book called “The Librarian’s Guide to Homelessness’ is set to come out this month.

Information from: The Beacon-News, http://beaconnews.chicagotribune.com/