HOUSTON (AP) — Harris County prosecutors have charged a 54-year-old suburban Houston man with four counts of solicitation of capital murder for trying to hire a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend, her parents and her current boyfriend.

Authorities say Rajesh Bakshi of Pearland met last week with an undercover Houston police officer he thought was a contract killer.

Prosecutors say his was willing to pay $15,000 for the slayings and court records show he made a 10 percent down payment a day after meeting with the undercover officer. According to court records, Bakshi provided extensive details to the officer about his targets, even suggesting times and specifying he wanted them shot and cocaine left at the crime scenes.

Baskshi, an Indian national, is held on $600,000 bond after an initial court appearance Thursday.