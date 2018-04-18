AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Suburban Chicago police have released video clips and photos of a March shootout that wounded two officers and killed a 36-year-old man.

Aurora police spokesman Dan Ferrelli says the department released the images Tuesday “to be as transparent as possible during an open and complicated investigation.”

Santiago Calderon of Aurora died in the March 22 shootout after two officers stopped a vehicle seen leaving a suspected gang house.

Video from a bank’s ATM camera and a parking lot surveillance camera includes footage showing Calderon running from an officer and that officer diving as Calderon opens fire.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports one officer was wounded by gunfire and the other suffered an injury that wasn’t gunshot-related.

Both officers remain on paid administrative leave as authorities investigate the shooting.

