ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago police department says it is boosting efforts to fight distracted driving with a new educational campaign.
Instead of just writing tickets to drivers who use cellphones without hands-free devices, Arlington Heights officers plan to issue verbal warnings and give free cellphone holders from Friday to Nov. 1.
The 2,000 cradles, donated by a car dealership, can be attached to dashboard vents so drivers can use them hands-free. It’s called “Cradle Your Distraction” and is part of a Halloween safety campaign.
Sgt. Ed Commers says officers are trying to do more than just write tickets because the problem of distracted driving doesn’t appear to be getting better.
Chicago’s WBBM reports that Arlington Heights police issued over 3,000 distracted driving tickets to motorists over the past two years.