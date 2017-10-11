CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man will serve a 12-year prison sentence for an attempted murder during which he used social media to get his intended victim outside.

The Kane County state’s attorney’s office says in a Wednesday statement that 22-year-old Aaron Tolamac, of Aurora, pleaded guilty to attempted murder earlier this month in exchange for the 12-year sentence.

Prosecutors say Tolamac sent a message via social media to his intended target, asking him to step outside his Aurora house. When he did, Tolamac fired four shots from a .45-caliber handgun and then fled. But he missed and no one was injured.

Tolamac has to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence. But he’ll receive credit for more than 400 days already served as he awaited a resolution of his case.