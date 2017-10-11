CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man will serve a 12-year prison sentence for an attempted murder during which he used social media to get his intended victim outside.
The Kane County state’s attorney’s office says in a Wednesday statement that 22-year-old Aaron Tolamac, of Aurora, pleaded guilty to attempted murder earlier this month in exchange for the 12-year sentence.
Prosecutors say Tolamac sent a message via social media to his intended target, asking him to step outside his Aurora house. When he did, Tolamac fired four shots from a .45-caliber handgun and then fled. But he missed and no one was injured.
Tolamac has to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence. But he’ll receive credit for more than 400 days already served as he awaited a resolution of his case.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- 'They let him lay there.' Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee.
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market