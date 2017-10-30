ELHURST, Ill. (AP) — A 23-year-old is charged in a road-rage incident in suburban Chicago for allegedly shooting a 65-year-old in the face after the older man honked his horn pulling around the younger man.

A Monday statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office says Angelo Navarro of Melrose Park faces attempted murder and other charges. His bond was set at $1.5 million.

Prosecutors say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon in Elmhurst after both cars stopped at an intersection. They say the older man honked going around Navarro. Navarro allegedly started following the other car, pulled alongside it and shot into the window. A bullet went through one of the older man’s cheeks and out the other. He’s expected to recover.

Prosecutors didn’t name Navarro’s lawyer. His next hearing is Nov. 13.