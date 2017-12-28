PALOS HILLS, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago high school teacher has received a national recognition with an “Educator of the Year” award.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Stagg High School English teacher Chris Wendelin was among 10 teachers nationwide who received the award earlier this month by the National Society of High School Scholars.

The award goes to educators who’ve shown a commitment to preparing students for success. The winners were nominated by students.

A class Wendelin helped teach led to the publication of a book on oral histories. The student who nominated him at the Palos Hills school says Wendelin went “above and beyond” to make learning fun.

District officials note Wendelin forms meaningful connections with students due to his “caring personality coupled with humor and humility.”